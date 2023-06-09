Coke addict cleared of supply charges told court he stockpiled drugs during Covid crisis

A DUBLIN man caught with more than €1,300 of cocaine has been cleared of a supply charge after he claimed he had stockpiled the drug during the Covid pandemic.

Alan Daly (32) had a very serious cocaine addiction, and had stocked up on the drug as moving around and buying drugs had been difficult at the time.

A garda witness gave evidence that Daly had accepted ownership of the drug but always denied selling or supplying it.

Judge Gerard Jones accepted Daly was stocking up on the drug. The judge struck out the supply charge and fined Daly €500 for possession. The defendant admitted possession of cocaine but denied having cocaine for sale or supply.

​Garda Emma Gilmore told Blanchardstown District Court how she obtained a warrant and searched Cloonlara Drive in Finglas on March 3, 2021.

During the search, cocaine with a street value of €1,395 was found in the defendant’s bedroom.

Gda Gilmore said Daly was not at home at the time of the search but he came down to Finglas Garda Station and admitted ownership of the cocaine. He denied supplying it, she said.

Mark McMahon, defending, put it to Gda Gilmore that she did not find a weighing scales or tick list, items which would be associated with selling .

Gda Gilmore accepted this. She also accepted that Daly had a serious addiction at the time, and movement of people was difficult during Covid.

Mr McMahon said Daly had held his hands up to having the cocaine. Daly was now working and clean from drugs, the solicitor said.