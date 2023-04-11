Cocaine courier (60) caught on camera repeatedly punching woman in face during cowardly attack

We can reveal images from the video of the brutal attack which were circulated at the time of the incident last November

This is the moment cowardly coke courier James Kenny launched a sickening attack on a woman.

We can reveal the 60-year-old is facing going back to prison after he was convicted of two counts of assault.

Now we can reveal images from the video of the brutal attack which were circulated at the time of the incident last November.

The cocaine courier is no stranger to a jail cell after serving five years after he was caught red-handed doing a drug deal with Dwayne Mullan, the ex-partner of Peru drug courier Michaella McCollum.

Kenny – reportedly a father-of eight - was filmed 15 years ago by police exchanging cash and cocaine with Mullan, who coincidentally also has a raft of convictions for beating up women.

Last week at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, Kenny, was convicted in his absence of assaulting the woman on 21 November last year.

But on Thursday coke-fiend Kenny turned up to face the music and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Although he was due for sentence that was adjourned as a judge ordered a pre-sentence probation report to be completed.

Kenny, from Orkney Drive in the town, was freed on bail and the case adjourned to 18 May.

The video footage of his cowardly attack was damning.

The distressing video, which has no sound and lasts just over one minute, shows Kenny repeatedly punch the woman in the face before knocking her to the ground and laying into her in a property in Ballymena.

The woman desperately tried to defend herself and seems to be pleading for his to stop but the tattooed thug overpowers her with a serious of heavy blows to the head.

At one point it appears Kenny – who has had highly publicised run-ins with loyalists and other drug gangs – has some kind of firearm down the back of his trousers as he continues to attack the woman.

Kenny has a previous conviction for possessing a firearm without a licence after cops found an air-pistol in his house after a search in the aftermath of his drug deal with Mullan.

It’s not clear exactly what kind of weapon it is on this occasion, or if it was some kind of replica but at one point in the video he stops his attack to tuck it back into the back of his trousers.

Sources in Ballymena have told the Sunday World Kenny has been laying low since the attack and has been taking even more drugs.

“His cocaine addiction has spiralled out of control and he’s taking loads of other drugs on top too,” said a source.

“He’s a very dangerous man who should be behind bars. He has eight kids and apparently, they have all turned their backs on him because of his disgusting behaviour.

“He knows he’s not very popular and missed a family funeral because he was worried his own would turn on him.

“People in Ballymena have had enough of him and want him out or in prison.”

The Sunday World understands Kenny was a close associate of Ballymena drugs kingpin Noel Johnston who died after plunging 50ft in 2021 when he jumped out of an apartment window when the police raided his flat.

In 2009 James Kenny was jailed for just over five years at Belfast Crown Court after he was caught doing a drug deal with Dwayne Mullan.

The court heard police tailed Kenny as he travelled from Ballymena and Mullan, who was 22at the time, as he left Dungannon.

Officers then looked on as packages of cash and cocaine were exchanged between their cars in south Belfast.

A prosecuting lawyer said when officers stopped and searched the cars they uncovered just over £11,000 hidden in the back of Kenny's Audi.

She told the court that in a nearby garden, police found just under half a kilogram of cocaine wrapped in a bag and added that in follow-up searches, officers found a further kilogram and a half under the kitchen table in Kenny's home which had his finger prints on it.

Officers also uncovered an air pistol in the house.

The lawyer said the estimated street value of the total haul of drugs was between £79,000 and £112,000, depending on how much more it would have been 'cut' by.

Kenny later confessed the cocaine had been cut on his kitchen table and that he, along with another unknown man, had taken it to Belfast for which he was paid £500.

He pleaded guilty to being knowingly concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possessing them with intent to supply, entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property and possessing a firearm without a licence.

Mullan pleaded guilty to a single count of being knowingly concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Mullan dated infamous cocaine mule Michaella McCollum before she jetted out to Ibiza six years ago.

After being released from prison for a previous drug conviction in 2009 Mullan sparked up a relationship with McCollum, who attempted to traffic £1.5 million worth of cocaine out of Peru.

The former dancer, now a mum of two, was arrested at Lima International Airport alongside Scot Melissa Reid in August 2013.

She was later sentenced to six years and eight months and returned to Ireland in 2016.

Mullan himself has more than 100 convictions, including for drugs and domestic violence offences.