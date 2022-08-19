Co. Louth man claims he was not robbing filling station with a water pistol, court hears
A CO. Louth man denied claims he tried to rob a filling station while armed with an imitation firearm and told gardai it was a water pistol, a court has heard.
Thomas McGee, 55, of Old Bridge, Toberona, Co. Dundalk, is charged with attempted robbery of the Maxol service station on Castletown Road, Dundalk, on August 7.
He appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Courttoday, facing objections to bail.
He has not yet indicated a plea.
Garda Daniel O'Connor told the court it was alleged he had an imitation firearm, yet to be recovered.
However, in cross-examination, defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client maintained he had a water pistol.
The Garda replied that it appeared to be an imitation firearm, "not a water pistol", on CCTV footage.
The accused also denied admitting he had intended to carry out an armed robbery.
Counsel said his client claims he was “acting, joking, joshing around and playing around with a water pistol”.
The barrister said his client was not someone with a drug addiction needing to feed a habit.
Read more
Mr McCrave asked the court to set bail with conditions including having to sign on daily at his local garda station, remain away from the alleged crime scene and no contact with witnesses.
Pleading for bail, the accused, who was not sworn in to give evidence, spoke up, denying the allegations. Furthermore, Mr McGee claimed that CCTV footage showed him shaking hands with the manager.
Judge King held that there was not enough to deny bail out of witness intimidation fears.
However, he continued, the "big issue" was the strong possibility of disposing of the firearm if released.
On that basis, he refused bail and remanded him in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on September 2.
