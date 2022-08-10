Co Down man (27) caught with hundreds of child abuse images and videos avoids jail
A 27-year old man was placed under three years’ probation on Tuesday after he appeared in court on child porn charges.
Jack Edgar, whose address was given as ‘care of his solicitors’, was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and made the subject of a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.
Edgar's Co Down home was searched by the PSNI on November 20, 2019, and a number of devices were seized from his bedroom.
Indecent images of children were located on his laptop and iPad, which also bore search terms such as ‘child porn’. Edgar was arrested later that day at his workplace and when his iPhone was seized, more images were located.
Following his arrest, Edgar was interviewed and initially denied committing any offences. He also refused to provide his passwords to police.
When the iPad, laptop and iPhone were examined, a total of 211 images comprising of 204 stills and seven videos were found on the three devices.
Edgar was interviewed again in November 2021 and on this occasion he admitted viewing ‘a lot of porn’ and said he was 'curious’ about this material.
He subsequently admitted 11 counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of possessing prohibited image of a child and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.
As he sentenced Edgar at Downpatrick Crown Court, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said: “These offences are not victimless crimes, as the defendant seemed to suggest to both police and Probation.”
Judge Miller told Edgar: “You have a warped view which is demonstrated by your access of an interest in this material.”
“This is not a victimless crime. It is anything other than a victimless crime and that's something that you need to reflect upon.”
Imposing the Probation Order, Judge Miller continued addressing Edgar and said: “It's clear to me that you require work to understand the level of risk that is involved in this type of offending.”
The Judge said the Order would also ensure “measures are put in place to ensure that the underlying causes of your offending are addressed.”
Today's Headlines
'Challenging" | IRFU confirms transgender women will be banned from female contact rugby competitions
Wedding Bells | Model Kerri-Nicole Blanc gets married in stunning Italian ceremony
marooned | Longford pensioner living in fear after vandals destroy his car with golf clubs
major probe | Six injured in two-car crash involving garda vehicle in Co Monaghan
'VERY BRAVE' | Hero Garda saves drowning man’s life by pulling him from Liffey and performing CPR
BAR BLAZE | Video shows fire at derelict Dublin pub where gang boss Eamonn ‘The Don’ Dunne was killed
intoxicated | Woman who punched and spat at police officers during Belfast Twelfth parade is jailed
gun attack | Man (56) arrested as part of west Belfast investigation into Mark Hall gun murder
Effing brilliant | Cork mum who lost 11 stone finishes runner-up in top Las Vegas beauty pageant
Life's a Beach | Vogue Williams soaks up sun in Ibiza with husband Spencer and kids