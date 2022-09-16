Co Donegal man bit bouncer and gave another black eye after drinking-binge
On the night the accused was on medication prescribed by his psychiatrist and should not have been mixing the medication with alcohol
A Co Donegal man bit a bouncer and gave another a black eye after going on a drinking-binge following a football match.
Dominic Dwyer appeared at Letterkenny District Court where he admitted to attacking two door-staff at the Pulse Nightclub in Letterkenny in October, 2019.
The court was told that Gardai were called to the nightclub at 2am where Dwyer, now aged 23, was being restrained by staff after an incident.
He was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda station where he was charged with two counts of assault causing harm.
Dwyer's solicitor, Mr Kieron Dillon, said his client had been at a football match earlier in the day and had been socialising afterwards.
An incident had taken place inside the nightclub which led to the accused man being removed from the premises.
However, while he was being removed doors burst open and head doorman Michael Carroll sustained a black eye.
Another bouncer was bit by Dwyer on the arm and had to attend hospital as the skin had been broken.
Mr Dillon said his client, of Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny, was very apologetic and remorseful for both incidents.
Read more
He added that during the course of the ejection, the security guard's hand was around his mouth and he could not express himself and he felt desperate and did bite the man.
Mr Dillon stressed that the security guard was very gracious in his evidence of the incident and that his client appreciated this.
He added that on the night the accused was on medication prescribed by his psychiatrist and should not have been mixing the medication with alcohol.
The court was told that Dwyer had one previous court conviction for the production of an article in the course of a dispute for which he was fined €300.
Mr Dillon asked the court to be as lenient as possible with his client saying that drink had been a factor on the night combined with his medication.
He added that Dwyer was a hard worker who spent his spare time with horses and also owned a horse.
Judge Eiteain Cunningham said she would like a victim impact statement to be handed into court on behalf of one of the victims Mr Carroll and also ordered a Probation and Welfare Report on the accused.
