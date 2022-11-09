Co Derry woman accused of £6k fraud by posing as American dancer Mackenzie Ziegler

It’s alleged Sophie Gordon got cosmetics, clothing and personalised luggage from firms by posing as the Dance Moms star

A Northern Ireland woman has been accused of a £6,000 fraud by posing as American dancer and singer Mackenzie Ziegler.

It’s alleged Sophie Gordon got cosmetics, clothing and personalised luggage from three different firms by making companies think they were corresponding with the Dance Moms star or her mother.

The 20-year-old is accused of three offences, which are alleged to have been committed over five weeks at the beginning of 2019.

According to the bill of indictment lodged in the court sitting in Ballymena she allegedly defrauded £3,000 of cosmetics from Iconic London, $3,000 and clothing samples from American company Shelley Cove and ‘personalised suitcase samples’ from HB London.

Gordon, from Circular Road in Coleraine is alleged to have promised “Instagram content endorsing their brand would be posted to the legitimate account of Mackenzie Ziegler”.

On Thursday defence solicitor Sam Barr told the court that “the papers in this case are voluminous” and will take a day just to sort them into chronological order so he was seeking a two week adjournment.

The case has been adjourned until next month.

The entertainer Sophie Gordon is claimed to have impersonated is a big name.

Mackenzie Ziegler, who shot to fame in the Dance Moms series, currently has 14.7 million Instagram followers, 22 million TikTok followers, three million YouTube subscribers and one million Twitter followers.

The 18-year-old has also released two albums, toured the world doing dance workshops and has appeared in a handful of sitcoms as well as Dancing with the Stars.