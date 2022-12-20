guilty plea | 

Co Armagh woman admits inciting man to have sex with her without his consent

The offence relates to an incident in June 2020 when Tanya Lord caused a man to engage in sexual activity

Paul HigginsSunday World

A woman has admitted inciting a man to have sex with her without his consent.

Tanya Lord was due to go on trial at Craigavon Crown Court.

But after a defence lawyer asked for the 40-year-old to be rearraigned on Monday, she pleaded guilty.

The offence relates to an incident in June 2020 when Lord caused a man to engage in sexual activity.

“He did not consent to the sexual activity and you did not reasonably believe that he so consented,” a hearing was told.

Thanking the jury for coming to court, “especially on such a cold morning”, Judge Patrick Lynch KC said there had been “no inkling” of the change of plea until the defendant’s 11th-hour confession.

Lord, from Derrylodge Manor in Lurgan, was remanded back into custody.

The judge adjourned sentencing until February, by which time pre-sentence and probation reports will have been completed.


