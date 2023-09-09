Co Armagh man weeps as court hears he punched ex-partner and exposed her breast

The 21-year-old is accused of robbery, criminal damage and sexual assault.

A man accused of stalking, harassing and sexually assaulting his ex-partner allegedly punched her to the ground and exposed her breast, a court has heard.

The 21-year-old, who cannot be identified to protect the woman’s identity, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today on five charges, all said to be aggravated by domestic abuse.

The Co Armagh man, who wept during hearing, is accused of of robbery, criminal damage and sexual assault all arising from an incident on Thursday and two further charges of harassment and stalking the woman between July 12 and September 7.

A police officer told the court the woman was walking past the defendant’s home on Thursday evening when he came out and began following her.

“There was a verbal altercation over a mobile phone and then he threw her to the ground and pulled her handbag off her shoulder which he held up, emptying the contents,” said the officer.

After he allegedly “pulled up her top to expose her breast and laugh at her,” the defendant punched her to the ground and smashed her glasses before he ran off with her mobile phone and house keys.

The officer said the man returned to her house at 3am, “shouting and demanding to be allowed in” and it was then that police were called and he was arrested.

In addition to the incidents on Thursday, the woman told police that for the last five weeks he had been turning up at her house and work unannounced and had been sending her unwanted messages.

His barrister conceded that having just served a prison sentence for causing actual bodily harm to the woman “it’s a difficult application” for bail.

But he argued that with a proposed bail address in an entirely different county he could be freed and managed in the community with bail conditions.

District Judge Anne Marshall said it appeared the defendant was also in breach of a restraining and refused bail as “the risk of further offences is too high”.

The man was remanded into custody and the case adjourned to September 20.