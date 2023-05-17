Co Armagh man admits posting sick animated image of recently deceased woman
22-year-old Kian Withers from Lurgan admitted a charge of outraging public decency
This is the Co Armagh man who has admitted posting an image of a recently deceased woman which he animated to make it appear she was singing an indecent song.
Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, 22-year-old Kian Withers from Lurgan admitted a charge of outraging public decency between December 22 and 29 last year.
The recently deceased female was not named in court and the facts surrounding the charge were not opened but Judge Patrick Lynch KC said that “clearly, a pre-sentence report will be required”.
The charge which Withers, of James Street, admitted states that he committed an act of a lewd, obscene nature by posting a photograph of a recently deceased female which he animated to make her appear to be singing a song, the lyrics of which were inappropriate and indecent.
Defence counsel Ian Turkington told the judge: “It will come as no surprise that Mr Withers has grown up with a learning disability and a personality disorder.”
In that regard, the barrister said he would be seeking further medical reports to put the “full picture before the court”.
As the time table for those extra reports is not clear, Judge Lynch said he would review the case on June 6 and fix a date for sentencing at that stage.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Debt collection boss Martin Foley’s ‘threat to kill’ case delayed yet again
'absolute lady' | Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ pedestrian killed in Roscommon car accident
'despicable' | Two gangsters who smuggled over 40 Syrians through Dublin and Belfast jailed
'home invasion' | Ballymun man ‘twice choked his ex and knocked her unconscious with a vodka bottle’
'terrifying' | Colin Farrell reveals he was arrested for attempted murder as a teen
jailhouse joust | Gangland thug exacts violent prison revenge on crazed killer James McVeigh
shots fired | Gardai probe shooting in Tallaght as suspects flee in a car
RIP | Funeral details announced for Longford dad killed in motorbike crash
'crossed the line' | Paedophile teacher’s dad tried to pay €50k to child victim’s family to drop case
FALL FROM GRACE | Ex-senator kicked out at gardai before calling them ‘c***s’ and ‘paedos’