Co Armagh man (49) denies sexually assaulting two women

Accused denies allegations

A Co Armagh man has denied sexually assaulting two women.

Although Ian Burnie did not attend Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday, his lawyer entered not guilty pleas to both charges on behalf of the 49-year-old.

Burnie, from Charles Baron Gardens in Lurgan, faces two counts of sexual assault. The court was told that on February 10 this year, he allegedly touched two women without their consent.

District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned the case until May 4 to fix a date for contest.