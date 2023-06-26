Co Antrim woman pleads guilty to possessing balaclavas and bomb-making guides for terrorism

Jennifer Lennox, from Main Street in Portglenone, also pleaded guilty to having more than 100 rounds of two different types of ammunition

At Antrim Crown Court on Monday, 53-year-old Jennifer Lennox, from Main Street in Portglenone, also pleaded guilty to having more than 100 rounds of two different types of ammunition under suspicious circumstances on November 15, 2021.

While she denied a fourth charge relating to possessing two further balaclavas between November 1, 2019, and November 25, 2020, defence counsel John O’Connor told Judge Alistair Devlin there are ongoing discussions with the prosecution and was hopeful this offence “is not likely to trouble the court”.

While none of the facts were opened in court, previous hearings were told how the two masks dating from 2020 were retrieved along with a handgun and double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun in a backpack hidden in a hedge by a man running away from the scene of a murder bid.

Paul Fleming (37) was shot in the head with a shotgun when he went to answer the door of his Coleraine home in November 2020. While the shrapnel pierced his scalp, it did not pierce his skull and he survived. To date, no one has been charged with the murder attempt.

Lennox’s DNA was allegedly retrieved on one of those masks, and when officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force searched her previous home in Ballymoney, she directed them to two places and showed them where she had hidden the balaclavas and bullets.

A police officer outlined how 48 green balaclavas were uncovered in a holdall, and 123 rounds of 9mm and .38 rounds had been recovered from three socks.

Police also found documents which contained “ingredients and instructions to make explosives”.

A detective said while there were no shotgun cartridges seized, he highlighted that some of the bullets were the correct calibre to have been used in the handgun seized alongside the double-barrelled shotgun in the aftermath of Mr Fleming’s shooting.

Arrested and interviewed, Lennox, who is the “sole occupant” of her home, claimed that a man “came to her home two years ago and asked her to store some items”, but she refused to identify him.

Lennox conceded she knew what the items were but said she believed the papers seized were “baking recipes” and further claimed her DNA was found because having been asked to sew the mouths of the balaclavas shut, she had sewn black patches into around 10 of them.

In court on Monday, Mr O’Connor said the police accepted that Lennox “was not involved” in the shooting, adding that he needed time to discuss the outstanding count with the Public Prosecution Service.

Judge Devlin said he had recently received a certificate which confirmed the case was proceeding on a no-jury basis, and there was a directive that all such cases are managed through the Crown Court at Laganside.

He freed Lennox on continuing bail and listed the case for review on Friday.