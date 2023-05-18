Co Antrim woman facing schoolboy sex charges has case sent to Crown Court
Safron Smyth is accused of two sex offences against the boy who she is alleged to have known was under 16
A Ballymena woman accused of sexually abusing a schoolboy will have her case sent to the Crown Court next month.
Safron Smyth is accused of two sex offences against the boy who she is alleged to have known was under 16.
While 29-year-old Smyth did not attend Ballymena Magistrates Court today a prosecuting lawyer told the court “we are in position to fix a Preliminary Enquiry date.”
Before any criminal case can be elevated to the Crown Court, a District Judge must be satisfied there is sufficient evidence to establish that a defendant has a case to answer and that happens by way of a Preliminary Enquiry.
Smyth, from Doury Grove, is currently on bail.
She is accused of intentionally engaging in the sexual assault of a boy on August 21, last year, when she did not reasonably believe that he was 16 or over.
She is also also accused of intentionally causing the same boy to engage in a sexual activity on the same date contrary to the Sexual Offences (Northern Ireland) Order 2008.
Defence counsel Neil Moore agreed the Preliminary Enquiry could proceed on June 29.
Fixing the hearing for that date, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would review the case the week before.
Today's Headlines
smoked out | Revenue seize drugs and contraband cigs worth more than €780k in Dublin and Shannon
Tender tubs | Late Late host Ryan Tubridy sends heart warming message to his mum after accident
sex offences | Co Antrim woman facing schoolboy sex charges has case sent to Crown Court
PIC EXCLUSIVE | Cowardly coke dealer caught on camera attacking woman ‘finds God’ ahead of court hearing
'vile' | Family of young boy injured in Navan attack shared online say they are ‘horrified’
Big mouth | Ex Smiths singer Morrissey mouths off after Dublin flight is diverted to Shannon
son of fraud | Man arrested on suspicion of scamming older people by pretending to be a priest
RIP | S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed
Wed Flag | ‘Toxic’ marriages damage health more than smoking or drinking, study says
Latest | ‘I know what it's like not to be the popular kid in school’ - Taoiseach responds to Navan incident