Co Antrim thug (29) who bit, punched and spat on cops is spared jail

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy submitted it “has been a bit of a wake up-call” for his client

A Ballymena man who bit, punched and spat on multiple police officers has avoided being sent to jail.

Two weeks ago in the town’s Magistrates’ Court, Shane McBurney was handed a four-month jail sentence for the incident, but at Antrim County Appeal Court on Tuesday, Judge Alistair Devlin varied this to two years on probation and 90 hours of community service.

He told the 29-year-old he would be well advised to “wean yourself finally off of alcohol and drugs” and warned McBurney that if he reoffended or breached any term of the combination order, “you will almost inevitably be back before the court and you will not be given a further opportunity, certainly not by me and you will be heading off to immediate custody".

McBurney, from Fort View in Ballymena, had entered guilty pleas to six offences arising from events on May 19 this year, including five counts of assaulting police, three women and two men and a single count of disorderly behaviour.

Shane McBurney

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how staff at the Grouse Bar on the Ballymoney Road had called police after males got into a fight, although that had finished by the time officers arrived and McBurney was refusing to leave.

When cops spoke to him, he “became immediately verbally abusive and told an officer to mind her own f****** business, f*** you”. When officers came close, he also “immediately displayed aggressive behaviour”.

The lawyer described how McBurney was “shouting and grinding his teeth” in the face of a female officer, and fearing they would be physically assaulted, placed him in handcuffs. However, McBurney tensed his body up and used his weight against the officers.

During the struggle, a constable sustained bruising to her arms and legs and “severe pain” to her shoulder. Her colleague suffered an injury to her left wrist and once McBurney was taken to the ground, he bit another constable on the finger.

Police then called for a cell van and put McBurney into limb restraints.

During an impassioned plea for clemency, defence counsel Ciaran Roddy submitted it “has been a bit of a wake up-call” for his client, who has not consumed alcohol or drugs since the incident.

Judge Devlin highlighted that McBurney has had multiple wake-up calls, including three convictions of actual bodily harm.

“He now presents as a sober man who is insightful to his issues and what needs to be done,” said the barrister submitting to the judge that he could “take a calculated risk” on McBurney and pass a sentence to help him deal with his issues while also “putting something back into the community”.

“It certainly won’t be a walk in the park, but if successful, the community as a whole would benefit,” concluded Mr Roddy, who also stressed that McBurney had not offended in 10 years.

Judge Devlin told McBurney it was clear that he was “grossly intoxicated”, and when arrested, he “reacted badly to say the least”.

“This was an appalling incident,” he told the defendant but added it was also clear from the probation report that “he has shown some promise”.