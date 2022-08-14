Co Antrim teen accused of robbing her own grandad’s home freed on bail despite objections

Chelsea Marrs’ 87-year-old grandfather was punched in the face during Christmas burglary

A teenager accused of multiple burglaries, including at the home of her elderly grandfather and a foreign national family, has been freed on bail despite police objections.

Chelsea Marrs faces three counts of burglary, possessing a knife and possession of Class B cannabis in a case involving a co-accused.

The offences are alleged to have been carried out over a few weeks between December and January this year.

The 19-year-old is accused of targeting the home of her 87-year-old grandfather just days before Christmas. The pensioner was punched in the face during the burglary.

Applying for bail, a defence lawyer told the court sitting in Ballymena that the relationship between Marrs and her co-accused “is at an end” and in any event, he is in custody “so she would find it difficult to keep in contact with him”.

Conceding the teenager had “made admissions and there’s an acceptance that she needs to be punished,” the lawyer said she had “fallen in with a bad crowd which led to a spiral, staying away from her parents and taking drugs”.

“Her parents have reached out to her and are prepared to take her back home and keep an eye on her to ensure there’s no further misbehaviour,” he said.

Objecting to bail, police argued Marrs, from Dunminning Road in Ballymena, would “not adhere” to conditions and would get back in contact with her co-accused.

The judge said while he understood those concerns “if there was any prospect of them being together that would increase the risk of further offences” but as he is in custody and with her parents willing to “exercise some parental control, I’m minded to grant bail”.

Marrs was freed on her own bail of £500 with her parents to sign as sureties and with conditions to observe a curfew, be tagged and to have no contact with witnesses or her co-accused.

The case was adjourned until September.