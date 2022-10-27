Co Antrim man Liam Christie ‘was executed by two men as he slept’, court hears

Jonathan David Patterson appeared in court charged with murder of 44-year-old

Flowers at the scene of the murder of Liam Christie who was shot at close range in Antrim (Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

A Co Antrim man was ‘executed’ by two men as he slept, a court has heard.

A police officer gave details of the killing of Liam Christie as a 44-year-old man appeared in court charged with murder.

Mr Christie had been shot multiple times, including twice in the face and under his jaw.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates court via videolink, Jonathan David Patterson, with an address at Moylinney Park in Antrim, was charged with the murder of the father-of-three.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm, namely a 9mm handgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Mr Christie (44) was shot eight times at close range in his home on the Ballycraigy estate last Thursday.

The father-of-three was known to police and was originally from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

Members of the victim’s family were in court to hear the charges put to the defendant.

The court was told that Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 9.01am on October 20, stating that a male was injured at Craighill in Antrim.

The victim had been temporarily living at the address.

Mr Christie was found in the bedroom of his property not breathing and in a pool of his own blood. Bullet shell casing was found on the bedroom floor.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and it was found that he had been shot eight times, twice in the head, two times to the chest, once to the face and one more shot where the gun was placed under his jaw and fired at close range and other injuries to his arm.

Two separate weapons were used in the attack.

A PSNI sergeant said neighbours reported that shortly after 2.30am on October 20 they were woken by a large bang.

It was said that the front door of the address at Craighill, where the victim was sleeping, would be regularly left unlocked — there was no sign of forced entry.

A CCTV trawl of the surrounding area located two males at 2.34am, a short walk from the scene.

CCTV also captured two men exiting an address at Whinburn, confirmed as the defendant’s regular address.

The two males are seen exiting the property and one is seen going to a dark coloured vehicle, while the other goes to a Dacia car parked outside.

Patterson admitted in interview that the Dacia vehicle was his and he is a registered driver.

Both men are then seen walking with one male said to be holding a firearm with a long barrel.

They are picked up several more times on CCTV but there are no cameras that capture the front of the house where the victim had been staying.

Five minutes later the two men are again seen at an alleyway close to the scene of the shooting.

One male was seen putting an item into a vehicle and one walks back into the address linked to Patterson. CCTV later captures a male putting what police believe to be shoes in the Dacia vehicle.

The accused was arrested on Monday afternoon at his partner’s address in Antrim.

During interview he denied involvement in the murder but provided no alibi for that night.

The court was told that all forensics were outstanding at present.

The police officer said it was a “brutal execution carried out while victim lay in bed asleep”.

The firearms have not been recovered; the two vehicles linked to the suspects are also missing.

Police claimed if granted bail the accused would destroy evidence or interfere with witnesses.

“Ballycraigy is a very tight knit community, people are known to each other,” the detective sergeant said.

“We have spoken to a large number of witnesses but the majority of people have failed to provide statements due to fear.”

A lawyer from Madden and Finucane representing Patterson said that his client denied all charges and had agreed to hand himself into police prior to his arrest.

He also added that his client provided police with a phone that had been examined and did not provide any evidence connecting him to the murder.

“The police case seems to be that he is seen with another male walking around the estate,” he contended, adding that there was no forensic evidence connecting the accused.

“Police rely heavily on the timings of the shootings," he said.

He argued that there were fireworks going off and a thunderstorm on the same night that could have accounted for the witnesses who said to have heard bangs at 2.30am.

“The police have nothing here to connect this man,” he contended.

“There are no witnesses in this case, all the witnesses claim to have heard fireworks.

“Police accept he does a school run for his daughter every morning and has lived in that estate all his life.

“He has a bail address well away in Scotland.”

Magistrate Nigel Broderick said he faces “three charges of the most serious nature”.

“I remind myself this is a bail application not a trial.

“I am satisfied that here is prima facia evidence at this case to connect him to the charges.

“There are live lines of enquiry.

“In all the circumstances I wouldn’t minded to commit the defendant to bail.”

Patterson was remanded in custody to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court again on November 22 .

A 43-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning and remains in custody.