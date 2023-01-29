Co Antrim man accused of sex assault and attempted GBH on male admits lesser offences

Richard Girvan (39) from Newington Avenue in Larne, had been accused of sexually assaulting a male on August 28

A man accused of sexual assault and attempted GBH has admitted two lesser offences.

As Richard Girvan stood in the dock of Antrim Crown Court on Friday, a prosecuting lawyer amended the charges against him.

The 39-year-old, from Newington Avenue in Larne, had been accused of sexually assaulting a male on August 28 last year and attempting to cause him GBH with intent on the same date.

After the changes to the charges, Girvan admitted to common assault and GBH.

Judge Alistair Devlin ordered the other charges to be left on the books.

He freed Girvan on bail, ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report and said he would pass sentence in March.