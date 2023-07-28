Cloverhill prisoner to face trial accused of throwing boiling water over his cell mate

Gary Simpson (35) is further alleged to have struck the victim on the head with a kettle during the same incident.

A prisoner accused of assaulting his cell mate by pouring boiling water over him is facing jury trial on the charge.

He is facing trial by judge and jury in the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled that the allegation was too serious for the district court.

Mr Simpson was remanded on continuing bail to appear before Cloverhill District Court on a date next week when he is due to be served with the book of evidence.

The accused, with an address at Shangan Gardens in Ballymun, is charged with seriously assaulting another man at Cloverhill Prison in Clondalkin on July 30, 2021.

Mr Simpson was brought before an earlier sitting of Blanchardstown District Court where Garda Mark Grant gave details of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution. Gda Grant said Mr Simpson was handed a copy of the charge sheet and he made no reply after caution.

Gda Grant also said gardaí had no objections to bail, subject to the accused having no contact with the alleged injured party.

Judge Gerard Jones asked Gda Grant for an outline of the allegation.

Gda Grant said it would be alleged that Mr Simpson threw boiling water over the shoulders and back of his cell mate.

Gda Grant said it would further be alleged that Mr Simpson then picked up a kettle and struck the victim on the head with it.

The victim’s alleged injuries were not revealed to the court.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen noted to the court that the allegation was two years old.

Mr Simpson has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charge.