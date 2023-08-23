Clondalkin mum caught with €3k of cannabis to be spared jail – if she stays out of trouble

Tracy McKeown (33) was in dire financial circumstances after becoming guardian to her late sister’s four children

A mother-of-three caught with cannabis worth more than €3,000 has been told by a judge to stay out of trouble to avoid jail.

Tracy McKeown (33) was in dire financial circumstances after becoming guardian to her late sister’s four children at the time of the offence, a court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones put the case back for a year, saying he would strike it out, leaving her without a conviction if she committed no further offences.

However, he warned that if she did reoffend, she would be jailed for three months.

McKeown, of Castlegrange Square, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí carried out a search of her home under warrant on March 14, 2020.

McKeown was present when gardaí found €3,228 worth of cannabis along with bagging material and weighing scales. There was also a small amount of cocaine, worth €20.

Her only previous convictions were for motoring offences; none were for drugs. She was co-operative with the gardaí and the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court.

McKeown had seven children in her care and was responsible for debts when she got involved to supply a small circle of friends, the court heard.

One of her sisters was murdered years ago and the other died recently, leaving her children in McKeown’s care.

A probation report ordered by the court set out these circumstances, her solicitor said.

Judge Jones adjourned the case to July next year and said he would strike out the case if McKeown did not come to garda attention.

“She is getting off very lightly. If she comes in again there’ll be no second chances,” he said.