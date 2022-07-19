Clondalkin man who threw milk in shop worker’s face and onto walls of store is jailed

Mark Kennedy (23) had “accumulated a significant drug addiction” and was suffering from this at the time of the offences, the court heard

A young man who assaulted a shop worker by throwing milk over him has been jailed for a month.

Mark Kennedy (23) threw the milk in the man’s face and onto walls at the store in west Dublin, a court heard. He was going through a “significant drug addiction” at the time.

Judge David McHugh made the one-month sentence consecutive to a prison term Kennedy is already serving.

Kennedy, of Willow Avenue, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to assault. He also admitted to separate drugs charges after he was found in possession of cocaine when stopped and searched by gardaí.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the assault happened at Spar, Nangor Road, Clondalkin on June 9, 2020.

It was reported to gardaí that Kennedy threw milk at a shop employee, covering his face and the walls. The court heard the accused was verbally abusive to the staff in front of members of the public.

Afterwards, CCTV footage was viewed and Kennedy was arrested and charged.

Separately, the court heard gardaí searched the accused under the Misuse of Drugs Act on June 7, 2020 and found him in possession of €240 worth of cocaine.

On June 27, 2019, gardaí were on patrol in Corkagh Park in Clondalkin when they stopped and searched Kennedy, finding him with three deals of crack cocaine worth €150.

He was seen acting suspiciously in a car park at Monastery Road, Clondalkin on December 24, 2019.

Gardaí searched him and found cocaine valued at €100 on his person.

Kennedy had previous convictions for drugs offences.

Defence solicitor John Shanley said Kennedy came from a good background and had worked as a roofer before falling into drug use.

He had “accumulated a significant drug addiction” and was suffering from this at the time of the offences. Kennedy now presented in a far healthier fashion, Mr Shanley said.

A garda agreed that the accused was now “looking a lot better”.

The accused had handed himself in to gardaí on other charges, volunteered himself into custody and that was “the best place for him at the time”.

He was doing well in prison, remained drug-free and had a release date in October.

The court heard Kennedy would be able to return to the family home on release.