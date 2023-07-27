Clondalkin man who let air out of wife’s tyres after ‘foolish’ row is spared conviction

George Miculas (43) apologised for his behaviour

A husband let the air out of the tyres in his wife’s car after the pair had a foolish argument, a court has heard.

George Miculas (43) apologised for his behaviour and asked a judge to leave him without a conviction, saying the incident took place four years ago.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Miculas to donate €200 to Ruhama and he struck out the charge, leaving the defendant without a conviction.

The defendant, of Oak Rise in Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage shortly before 1am on March 4, 2019.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were called to Oak Rise in Clondalkin following reports that Miculas had been drinking and had damaged his wife’s car.

Sgt Callaghan said Miculas let out the air in the tyres of his wife’s car.

The court heard that the defendant had four previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said Miculas regretted this incident.

She said Miculas and his wife had been married for more than 25 years and this incident arose following a foolish argument between the pair.

Ms Buckley said the defendant’s wife had tried to withdraw her complaint many, many times, but Miculas was pleading guilty because he just wanted the matter to be finished.

Ms Buckley said this incident happened more than four years ago, and “things were fine now” between the couple.

The solicitor said the pair were sorry this matter had ever come before the court, and she asked the judge to leave Miculas without a conviction.