Clondalkin man who abused paramedics and urinated in garda cell spared jail

Brian Adams (36) went on to urinate in a garda station cell following his arrest

A roofer hurled abuse at an ambulance crew after he was found unresponsive on a Dublin street.

Brian Adams (36) went on to urinate in a garda station cell following his arrest.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence and ordered him to pay €200 to a garda charity.

Adams, of St Ronan’s Park, Clondalkin pleaded guilty to public order offences and criminal damage.

Blanchardstown District Court heard members of the public flagged gardaí down on Neilstown Road, Clondalkin at 6.30pm on April 6 last year.

Adams was unresponsive on the ground after apparently falling off his bike. When an ambulance was called, he became extremely threatening and abusive to Dublin Fire Brigade personnel. He appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant and had to be restrained for his own safety.

He also urinated in a cell at Ronanstown garda station, damaging it. He had previous convictions.

The accused had been drinking and taking tablets as he was depressed at the time, the court heard. Adams had suffered a number of bereavements, his solicitor Kelly Breen said.

He was “very apologetic and embarrassed about the incident”.