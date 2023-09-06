Clondalkin man charged after allegedly fracturing woman’s face in Dublin nightclub melee

Jamie Kearney (20) allegedly struck the woman as she was standing on the street

Jamie Kearney of Hazelwood Crescent, Clondalkin, is alleged to have hit the woman outside The Academy in the city centre

A woman was left with a facial fracture when a young man punched her outside a Dublin city centre nightclub, it is alleged.

Jamie Kearney (20) allegedly struck the woman as she was standing on the street, a court heard.

Mr Kearney, of Hazelwood Crescent, Clondalkin, appeared in Dublin District Court charged with assault causing harm to the woman.

Judge Bryan Smyth deferred a decision on a court venue until updated medical evidence on the alleged victim’s recovery is available.

The incident is alleged to have happened outside the Academy nightclub on Middle Abbey Street on November 27 last year.

A garda said she arrested the accused for the purpose of charging him and he made no reply after caution.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

The judge asked for an outline of the prosecution’s case.

“It’s alleged the accused hit a female standing outside a nightclub on Abbey Street,” the garda said.

“It’s alleged he punched her once to the face, causing a fracture to the face.”

A medical report was submitted to the court.

Judge Smyth commented that the alleged victim “was to follow up with a maxillofacial surgeon” and asked if there was an up to date report.

The garda said there was not.

“I would need to see something more before deciding on jurisdiction,” he said.

There was a reference to a displaced fracture but the judge said he did not know if there was any cosmetic surgery.

“As far as I’m aware, there isn’t,” the garda said.

The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail to October 2.

At the defence’s request, he also ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence, to include any CCTV footage.

Mr Kearney has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.