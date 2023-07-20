Clondalkin man accused of sending ‘threatening video message to ex-partner’

Derek Cooling (29) is alleged to have sent the video message to the young woman via the WhatsApp messaging service

Derek Cooling is alleged to have sent a threatening video

A Dublin man has appeared in court accused of sending a harassing message to his ex-partner.

Derek Cooling (29) is alleged to have sent the video message to the young woman via the WhatsApp messaging service.

As part of his bail conditions, he has been ordered to have no contact, either directly or by electronic means, with the alleged victim. Judge Gerard Jones ordered the disclosure of any statements in relation to the allegation and adjourned the case to September.

The accused, of Lealand Close in Clondalkin, is charged with sending a threatening video via WhatsApp to a named woman with intent to cause harm on October 9, 2021.

The charge is under relatively new legislation – the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the DPP had directed summary trial of the allegation in the District Court, where the penalties upon conviction are less severe than in the Circuit Court. Outlining the allegation for jurisdiction purposes, a garda witness alleged Mr Cooling sent a threatening video message to his former partner.

Judge Jones said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the matter in the District Court.

The content of the alleged message was not revealed to the court.

Judge Jones assigned defence solicitor Kelly Breen on free legal aid. The accused, who is not working, has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.