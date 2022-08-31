Clondalkin man (38) charged over huge €3.2m cocaine seizure in Dublin granted bail
A 38-year-old man charged over a €3.2m cocaine seizure in Dublin has been granted bail.
Ronanstown gardai recovered over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine after searching a residence in Clondalkin, D.22, on August 21.
Christopher Gaynor, of Woodavens, Clondalkin, was charged with Misuse of Drugs Act offences: unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for sale or supply at a house in Collinstown Grove.
When he appeared in court last week, he consented to be remanded in custody.
However, the case resumed before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
On Wednesday it was listed again when Judge Power ordered that an approved independent surety, standing €10,000 bail, did not have to lodge the sum, but it would be frozen in their bank account.
Mr Gaynor has been ordered to obey several bail conditions and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court on September 13. He has not yet indicated a plea.
Gardai must obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
At his first hearing last week, Detective Garda John McWeeney said the accused "made no reply" to the charges. Legal aid has been granted to Mr Gaynor, who is on social welfare.
