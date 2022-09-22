Clondalkin husband charged with serious assault on wife after he ‘lost the head’
Derek Geraghty (53) allegedly told gardaí he “just lost the head”
A husband became angry with his wife, followed her upstairs and assaulted her by pulling at her and squashing her against a wall, it has been alleged.
Derek Geraghty (53) allegedly told gardaí he “just lost the head”, Blanchardstown District Court heard.
Judge Gerard Jones ordered the disclosure of any statements in relation to the allegation and adjourned the case to a date in December.
The defendant, of Kilcronan Crescent in Clondalkin, is charged with seriously assaulting his wife at the same home on August 3, 2022.
The court heard the DPP had directed summary trial in the district court.
Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney said it will be alleged Mr Geraghty became angry with his wife and followed her up the stairs.
Sgt Sweeney said it will be alleged that Mr Geraghty pulled her and squashed her against the wall, leaving her hair and forehead sore.
Sgt Sweeney alleged that gardaí spoke to Mr Geraghty, who told them that he “just lost the head”.
Judge Jones said he would accept jurisdiction of the matter, meaning the case remains in the district court.
Mr Geraghty has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.
