Clondalkin duo charged with stealing 13 diamond rings worth €80k from Sligo jewellers
Ilia Rostas Ilia Muntean (20) and Larissa Sava (18) of Clondalkin, Dublin were granted legal aid
A duo have appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court charged with stealing diamond rings worth €80,000 from a Sligo jewellers.
Ilia Rostas Ilia Muntean (20) and Larissa Sava (18) of Boot Road, Clondalkin, Dublin were in court on Saturday charged with stealing 13 diamond rings to the value of €80,000 from Wehrly’s, O’Connell Street, Sligo last Thursday, January 19.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham remanded the defendants on bail to appear again at Sligo District Court on February 2. One of the bail conditions is that they stay out of Sligo.
They were charged by Detective Garda Terry Farrelly and Garda Gearoid Conneely. The defendants were arrested when Gardaí intercepted a car and searched a house in the West Dublin area.
The jewellery was recovered.
Mr John Quinn (Longford) solicitor represented the defendants and both were granted legal aid.
