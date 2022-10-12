Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae resigns from Kerry policing committee as assault conviction upheld

The son of TD Michael Healy-Rae was convicted of assaulting Kieran James, in an incident in Kenmare in 2017

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae – the son of TD Michael Healy-Rae – has stepped down from the Joint Policing Committee.

The Sunday World understands that the councillor sent a letter to the chairman of the committee this morning to resign his position.

His decision comes a week after the councillor failed to have his convictions for assault overturned.

The Kilgarvan native had previously been convicted of assaulting Kieran James, in an incident in Kenmare in December of 2017.

He appealed these convictions at the circuit court last week but failed to have them overturned.

There has been previously been calls for him to resign from the committee given he had been convicted in the District Court but in light of his appeal he remained as a member of the committee.

Last week Judge Comerford said he was “satisfied” that the correct verdict was to deny the appeal and affirm the original verdict of the District Court.

He imposed concurrent five- and three-month sentences both of which he suspended for six months.