Cleaner who fell off chair while hoovering hotel ceiling settles €60k claim

A Romanian cleaner, who fell off a chair while hoovering the ceiling in a leading hotel, has settled a €60,000 personal injuries claim for an undisclosed sum.

Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain heard in the Circuit Civil Court how Ileana Ioncea rang her husband in the early hours of 8th March 2017 to raise the alarm after she injured her head, right ankle and thigh in the fall.

The 55-year-old Ioncea, who came to Ireland in 2016 to earn a living, told her barrister Conor Keogh that she worked from 8pm to 2am in the Pillo Hotel and Spa at Rath, Ashbourne, Co Meath, and had been cleaning in the swimming pool area when the accident happened.

Outlining the case Mr Keogh, who appeared with Murray Flynn Maguire Solicitors, said she had to stand on a chair to reach to the ceiling. Ioncea said she had brought the chair from the bar area and became dizzy and fell after reaching above herself.

Ms Ioncea, of Broadmeadow Castle, Ashbourne, said she had been cleaning the ladies changing room at the time and disagreed with defence counsel Eamon Marray that she had been provided with a long reach duster that she could have used.

She also denied that in using a vacuum cleaner to do the job she had removed the long steel extension pipe and had been overstretching with only the suction nozzle end of the cleaner.

Mr Marray, who appeared with O’Brien Lynam Solicitors for the hotel, put it to her that at no time had she been asked by the hotel to do what she had done on the morning of the accident, kneeling on a bar chair and using a vacuum cleaner.

In relation to using her mobile phone to summon her husband Mr Marray said there was a manager on duty 24/7 each night in the hotel.

Judge Ni Chulachain was told that an ambulance had been called and she had been taken to hospital where she had been diagnosed with a swollen injured ankle, a head injury and mild concussion and pain to her right thigh.

Following talks and without the hotel staff giving any evidence the judge allowed a brief period for talks between the parties.

On return Mr Keogh said the case had been settled and could be struck out and all previous costs orders vacated.