Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
His appearance was in stark contrast to less than 48 hours ago when he emerged from Dublin’s Courts of Criminal Justice with shoulder-length hair and a full beard.
This is Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch sporting a clean shaven, short-haired look just two days after he walked from court after being found not guilty of murder.
Hutch (60) was photographed in north Dublin today as he went about his business as a free man.
