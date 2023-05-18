Clare man charged after allegedly lunging at Ukrainian boy (16) with large kitchen knife

‘CCTV showed Daniel Harty running over and allegedly swinging a kitchen knife at the 16 year Ukrainian teen’

A 24-year old man lunged at a 16 year old Ukrainian boy with a large kitchen knife in a violent disorder incident in Shannon, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Detective Garda Colm Moriarty played CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on a footpath and road adjacent to Shannon town centre at around 10pm on June 18th last.

Det Garda Moriarty told Judge Mary Larkin that the CCTV showed Daniel Harty running over and allegedly swinging a kitchen knife at the 16 year Ukrainian teen.

In another part of the incident, Det Gard Moriarty said that Mr Harty allegedly lunged at the 16 year old with the kitchen knife.

Giving background to the alleged incident, Det Garda Moriarty said that a brother of Daniel Harty allegedly took a smoking vape off the two 16-year old Ukrainian teenagers and the situation escalated to the alleged incident on the night of June 18th.

Det Garda Moriarty said that four other males were with Mr Harty including three juveniles.

Det Garda Moriarty said that a Ukrainian mother can be seen in the CCTV footage trying to usher Mr Harty away from the teen.

In the case, Mr Harty of Inis Eagla, Shannon is charged with violent disorder by engaging with four other named males by using or threatening to use unlawful violence that could cause a person to fear for their safety at Shannon Town Centre on June 18th.

Mr Harty is also charged with producing a kitchen knife in the course of a violent disorder incident at the same location on the same date.

After hearing an outline of the evidence in relation to an allegation of violent disorder, Judge Mary Larkin said that she would decline jurisdiction.

The case is to be now transferred to the circuit court where prison terms up to 10 years can apply on conviction for violent disorder.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan said that the case could be adjourned for DPP consent for the case to forward on indictment. Judge Larkin granted legal aid to solicitor, Stiofan Fitzpatrick to represent Mr Harty.

Mr Harty is on bail concerning the charges and was further remanded on bail to appear at Ennis District Court on May 24th.