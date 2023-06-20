Christina Anderson jailed for eight years for stabbing innocent dad of seven to death

The judge said it had been a fatal attack of a "ferocious nature”

A WOMAN who stabbed a father-of-seven to death during a psychotic episode has been given an eight-year jail sentence for his manslaughter.

Christina Anderson had the sentence for killing Gareth Kelly handed down at the Central Criminal Court today.

Judge Karen O'Connor sentenced her to 11 years imprisonment but suspended three years.

The judge said it had been a fatal attack of a "ferocious nature" and the court had to mark the damage caused to those left behind. She said Anderson's behaviour had been "highly dominated by her mental condition" and this was the most significant mitigating factor."

Anderson, a mother-of-three of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 22, stabbed Mr Kelly five times as he tried to start his car outside her home at about 7am on the morning of February 25, 2020.

The victim (38) had never met Anderson (41) and was trying to start his car on his way to work when she approached him and stabbed him five times, fatally injuring him.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of insanity and a murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.

At a pre-sentence hearing last month Mr Kelly's partner Maria Murphy described the deceased as a loving dad with a "cheeky smile" who was adored by his children.

A jury had heard that a central issue was whether Anderson's actions when she repeatedly stabbed Gareth Kelly were driven by mental illness or by cannabis intoxication.

The State accepted that Anderson was undergoing a psychotic episode at the time of the killing and cannabis intoxication "does not feature" in the case. Anderson currently remains in the Central Mental Hospital undergoing treatment.