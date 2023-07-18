Christian Brothers attempting to shield assets from sex abuse victim, High Court told

The order has already faced claims that it is pursuing “cynical” legal tactics to frustrate the lawsuit and others being taken by victims.

Former member of the Christian Brothers, Paul Hendrick, was jailed for indecent assault

The Christian Brothers appear to be transferring the ownership of properties in an attempt to put assets beyond the reach of a sexual abuse victim who is suing for damages, the High Court has been told.

At least four properties ostensibly owned or used by the order have been the subject of ownership transfers since a lawsuit was initiated by Kenneth Grace in 2019, according to his solicitor.

Mr Grace was abused by Paul Hendrick, a retired teacher, school principal and member of the Christian Brothers, while a student at Westland Row CBS, Dublin.

Earlier this month Hendrick was jailed for three and a half years after admitting 11 counts of indecently assaulting Mr Grace between 1980 and 1984.

The alleged property transfers were highlighted in an affidavit filed by Mr Grace’s solicitor Philip Treacy, of Coleman Legal LLP.

Until now, the main issue has been that the order has opted not to put forward a nominee to be sued on its behalf, which is what most religious organisation do in such cases.

The order is an unincorporated association, meaning it has no “legal personality” separate from its members. Its refusal to put forward a nominee means Mr Grace has had to sue all 120 members of the congregation at the time of the abuse, even though almost all of them had no involvement in his case.

In an affidavit, opened in the High Court this morning, his solicitor Mr Treacy said a number of properties which were in the ownership of certain co-defendants were now owned by third-party entities not connected to the proceedings.

He alleged the transfers were “examples of the duplicitous conduct of some or all of the defendants”.

The solicitor said he had information which “appears to show a concerted practice of transferral of properties which may be a systematic effort by the defendants to divest themselves of assets to frustrate recovery of damages” by Mr Grace.

The first property cited was at Rosmeen Gardens in Dun Laoghaire.

The property was formerly co-owned by Christian Brothers John Burke, John Mullan and Martin O’Flaherty, all defendants in the action. But a deed of rectification, a document used to correct mistakes in relation to a property, filed in May last year granted ownership to a company called Christian Brothers CLG, the affidavit said.

Two other pieces of land had been transferred to property development companies, according to the legal filing.

One, comprised of lands in Glasnevin, Dublin, was assigned and transferred in February 2021 from John Mullan and others to Red Rock GB Ltd.

Another property at Oatlands in Mount Merrion, Dublin, was granted via a deed of rectification to Balark Trading GP Ltd.

A fourth property, known as The Gate Lodge, 5B Griffith Avenue, Dublin, was conveyed by John Mullan to another party.

None of the defendants named in connection with the alleged transfers have filed a response.

However, two who were not named, David Gibson, the provincial of the Christian Brothers in Ireland, and Edmund Garvey, the former provincial, have disputed the claims.

In an affidavit, their solicitor Emma Leahy, of Frank Buttimer & Company, said she did not believe exhibits to Mr Treacy’s affidavit showed the defendants were attempting to shield assets.

“There is no merit to the conclusion Mr Treacy attempts to reach,” she said.

Ms Leahy said Mr Grace had been invited to mediation by her clients, but there appeared to be a desire from his side to litigate all matters before the court despite this offer.

The affidavits were opened to Mr Justice Tony O’Connor during the hearing of a motion from Mr Gibson and Mr Garvey to compel mediation in the matter.

Mr Grace opposed the application. His solicitor’s affidavit urged the judge to have regard to the alleged behaviour of the order before deciding on the issue.

John Gordon SC, for Mr Grace, said there was “a unique situation” where Mr Garvey had entered an appearance not as a representative of the order but as a private individual.

He said this was an unusual thing for a religious order to do.

“The only possible purpose would be to place my client at a disadvantage in any dealings with the Christian Brothers,” said Mr Gordon.

He said the Christian Brothers had been “playing ducks and drakes with the legal system” and four years after the case was filed, his client was no further along.

The senior counsel said the Christian Brothers were asked for the names of the brothers who were members at the time his client was abused, but the order had refused and only provided the names after being directed to do so by the court.

“To describe my friends as not being bona fides in the manner they have engaged with my client would be an understatement,” said Mr Gordon.

The barrister said there was no-one representing the order, which he argued was vicariously liable for the actions of Hendrick, and no-one to apologise to his client.

He said the application to compel mediation was an attempt to coerce his client into dealing with “a man of straw” who was not representing the order.

Mr Gordon said it seemed the ordered wanted to get his client “into a room” so it could “dispense with the case as cheaply as possible”. The order’s behaviour, he claimed, was aimed at discouraging other people from pursuing the Christian Brothers because it is so troublesome.

“What a distasteful, despicable agenda,” Mr Gordon said.

Mr Justice O’Connor is to rule on the motion later today.

Earlier, the court heard that judgments in default of an appearance had been entered against 90 of the 120 defendants.

Further applications against 14 or 15 other defendants, living outside of the jurisdiction, are expected to be heard later this year.

Fifteen defendants have also died, Andrew Nugent BL, for Mr Grace, told the court.

He said his side would have to make a decision on whether to proceed against the personal legal representatives of the deceased.