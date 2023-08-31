Chloe Mitchell: ‘Significant progress’ made in case, court hears

Alleged murderer Brandon Rainey appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court

Detectives investigating the killing of Chloe Mitchell have made “quite significant progress,” a court has heard.

Alleged murderer Brandon Rainey appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from prison and the court heard that out of more than 90 CCTV exhibits, detectives have still to “evidentially examine” 15.

A prosecutor also said a download of the defendant’s mobile phone resulted in 45,000 pages of evidence to be trawled through with a report due before the end of September.

She also added that officers were due to take statements still outstanding from 11 witnesses in the case and that will also be done by the end of September, so the prosecution was applying for a four week adjournment.

Rainey (26), from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell between June 2 and 5 this year.

A charge of assisting an offender had been levied against 35-year-old Ryan Johnston Gordon, from Nursery Close in Ballymena, but that was withdrawn “without prejudice” last June.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3 in Ballymena town centre and detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in the town.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena after the property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena with members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisting police.

When the pair were initially charged, Rainey’s defence counsel Mr Moore applied for him to be held in a secure mental health unit, revealing that he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and arguing that he ought to be detained under the mental health order in a secure psychiatric facility.

That was refused, however, and Rainey has remained in custody in Maghaberry.

In court today, Mr Moore said that both he and instructing solicitor Stewart Ballentine had been regular contact with the defendant and accepting that “there seems to be have been quite significant progress in the case,” he raised no objections to the PPS application.

District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded Rainey back into custody to appear again on September 28.