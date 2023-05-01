‘Childish’ Dublin woman threw garda’s phone out window in ‘fit of temper’

Amy Mongan (24) of Belcamp Avenue, Priorswood, hurled the garda’s phone out onto the concrete driveway, where it smashed

A woman hurled a garda’s personal mobile phone out a window, smashing it in a petulant “fit of temper” following a house search.

A garda had returned to retrieve the mislaid phone when Amy Mongan (24) threw it out onto the concrete driveway, breaking it beyond repair.

Adjourning the case, Judge Anthony Halpin told Mongan he would apply the Probation Act, leaving her without a conviction if she paid compensation to the garda.

Mongan, with an address at Belcamp Avenue, Priorswood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Dublin District Court heard in the course of a search at a house at Springdale Road, Raheny on December 19, 2021, a garda mislaid his phone and later that day an officer returned to retrieve it.

Mongan, who was in the property, opened the front sitting room window and threw the garda’s phone out onto the concrete driveway, where it smashed.

The Samsung, worth €500, was no longer usable.

She had previous convictions. The offence happened in a “fit of temper” and Mongan had since apologised personally to the garda, her solicitor John Feaheny said.

The accused had thought there was minimal damage to the phone but now accepted what happened. “It was petulant and stupid. If there’s a crime you’re definitely not going to get away with, it’s that,” Mr Feaheny said.

“She thought it was going to land on the grass and mud but that’s not what happened.”

Mongan was a “very bright young lady”, though she had never had a chance to further her education.

It was accepted her actions were “childish.”

“She could have killed someone, throwing things out the window,” Judge Halpin said.

He adjourned the case to a date in July for the accused to pay compensation. If this was done, he would apply the Probation Act.

“She’s getting a real chance,” the judge added.