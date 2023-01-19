Child sex offender Reginald Arnold forced to leave hospital after his dark past discovered

Arnold, who looked frail after his release, is described as now being in ill-health and paranoid about his sordid past being revealed.

A SICK child sex-child offender is living of fear of being attacked two years after his release from prison for sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl.

Reginald Arnold has spent some of his time since his release in January 2021 in a homeless hostel but has also been admitted to hospital, according to a source.

In one case a complaint was made to hospital staff by relatives of other patients who became aware of Cork man’s background.

Arnold, who looked frail after his release, is described as now being in ill-health and paranoid about his sordid past being revealed, it was added.

The 64-year-old refused to speak to the Sunday World when he emerged from the Midlands Prison in 2021.

Arnold - who told his young victim he would "ride her" and tied her up with a belt and stripped her - got a nine-year sentence for the perverted attacks on the girl.

In a victim impact report read in court during his 2014 trial, the girl he attacked said she still suffers from nightmares, fearing her attacker will come back to get her and hurt her family.

"I find it very hard to be around men. I do not trust men, I have no confidence in myself. I was always such a happy child.

"I will never get over what happened to me, this will stay with me forever."

"I get nightmares he will come back to get me and hurt my family. He has totally destroyed my belief in myself."

"I was only a child and he was a monster to me. I will never get over this," she stated.

She had waived her right to anonymity to allow Arnold to be named.

He began abusing her when she was 12, the same year he married her mother.

During his 2014 trial at which the judge remarked he showed no remorse, the sex monster denied the sickening attacks which took place "whenever he could".

His decision to plead not guilty meant that the victim had to give evidence in court and face cross-examination by his defence counsel.

The victim had described to gardai a number of incidents involving touching, masturbation, being tied to a bed and attempted rape.

Arnold would sexually assault the victim "any time he got a chance" by molesting her when he thought no-one was looking, the court was told.

A jury found Arnold, from Togher, Cork, guilty of four counts of sexually assaulting and one count of attempted rape of the girl at his home between April 2008 and August 2010.

After a four-day trial the jury also found him guilty of restricting the personal liberty of a child for sexual exploitation.

Arnold also lost an appeal against the length of his sentence while serving his time in prison.