Child abuse images found on man’s phone after going to gardai about online harassment

A Dublin man has denied possession of child abuse images that were allegedly found on his phone when gardaí investigated a complaint that he was being harassed.

According to prosecutors, Davin Tinton (31) had reported that he was being harassed on Facebook when gardaí found five images on his phone.

The accused, with an address at Northbank, Castleforbes Road, Dublin 1, is pleading not guilty to possession of child pornography.

Dublin District Court has heard Mr Tinton went to Store Street garda station on May 19, 2022, to report alleged harassment “of himself” on Facebook.

He handed his phone to the gardaí for analysis in this investigation.

Images of child abuse were on the phone when it was analysed, it was alleged.

“He admitted he was aware they were on his phone, and had been for some time; he remembered seeing them,” a garda sergeant alleged.

The case was adjourned and when it came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, defence solicitor Matthew De Courcy said Mr Tinton was seeking a date for the contested hearing.

The court heard there would be five prosecution witnesses in the non-jury trial.

Judge Smyth remanded the accused on continuing bail to a date later this month, for mention to set a trial date.

The charge against the accused is under Section 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

The DPP directed that the case could be dealt with at district court level.