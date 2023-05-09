Child abuse images found on man’s phone after going to gardai about online harassment
The court heard Davin Tinton went to Store Street garda station on May 19, 2022, to report alleged harassment “of himself” on Facebook
A Dublin man has denied possession of child abuse images that were allegedly found on his phone when gardaí investigated a complaint that he was being harassed.
According to prosecutors, Davin Tinton (31) had reported that he was being harassed on Facebook when gardaí found five images on his phone.
The accused, with an address at Northbank, Castleforbes Road, Dublin 1, is pleading not guilty to possession of child pornography.
Dublin District Court has heard Mr Tinton went to Store Street garda station on May 19, 2022, to report alleged harassment “of himself” on Facebook.
He handed his phone to the gardaí for analysis in this investigation.
Read more
Images of child abuse were on the phone when it was analysed, it was alleged.
“He admitted he was aware they were on his phone, and had been for some time; he remembered seeing them,” a garda sergeant alleged.
The case was adjourned and when it came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, defence solicitor Matthew De Courcy said Mr Tinton was seeking a date for the contested hearing.
The court heard there would be five prosecution witnesses in the non-jury trial.
Judge Smyth remanded the accused on continuing bail to a date later this month, for mention to set a trial date.
The charge against the accused is under Section 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.
The DPP directed that the case could be dealt with at district court level.
Today's Headlines
'significant injuries' | Prison officer stabbed in face by convicted killer Graham McEvoy during escape bid
SINISTER PAST | Acupuncturist staying in Dublin clinic failed to tell gardaí he was UK sex offender
COVID CLAIMS | Woman who ‘reported mother’s death as murder by vaccine’ taking legal action
BARKING MAD | Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair rages at UDA for not celebrating coronation in style
TRIAL DATE | Child abuse images found on man’s phone after going to gardai about online harassment
Green day | Car ban will transform Dublin’s College Green into ‘world class plaza’
ringside seat | Conor McGregor says he’s still the man to beat ahead Netflix show release
'living nightmare' | Family of Celtic FC fan missing in Lanzarote reveal Irishman tried to help him
COURT CHALLENGE | Taoiseach’s lawyers must be warned of challenge to Sipo’s refusal to probe GP contract leak, High Court says
HOSPITAL HELL | Dublin hospital Emergency Department like ‘a war zone’, says patient in 15-hour wait