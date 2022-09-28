Chef smeared blood over Dublin garda station after he was found passed out in Phoenix Park

Lee Prendergast (32) kicked, punched and headbutted the cell door, spat on the floor, smeared blood all over the cell

An out-of-work chef smeared blood all over a garda station cell after he was arrested for hurling drunken abuse at paramedics who tried to help him when he passed out in the Phoenix Park.

Lee Prendergast (32) had refused treatment by the fire brigade when he was found lying by the roadside in the park late at night.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €250 at Dublin District Court when he admitted public order offences.

Prendergast, a father-of-four who was homeless at the time, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Detective Garda John Farrelly said he encountered the accused at Chesterfield Avenue in the Phoenix Park at 11pm on November 13 last year.

Prendergast was highly intoxicated and lying on the side of the road.

When Dublin Fire Brigade came and tried to tend to him, he became abusive.

Prendergast told them: “Don’t you f**king touch me, f**k off and get away from me.”

He was very unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words as he refused treatment from the fire brigade.

He was arrested and brought to Blanchardstown garda station, where he kicked, punched and headbutted the cell door, spat on the floor, smeared blood all over the cell and refused to give gardaí his details.

The accused had been charged with criminal damage but this was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Prendergast presented “infinitely better” in court than he had on the night of the incident, his solicitor Matthew de Courcy said.

At the time, he had had a lot to drink, had taken some tablets and was “out of sorts to put it mildly”.

He accepted it was a “rather unsavoury” incident, Mr de Courcy said.

The accused had previous public order convictions but none were in the last six years, the court heard.

At the time of the incident, his partner was pregnant, they had broken up and he was living in hostel accommodation in the city centre and drinking heavily.

Mr de Courcy asked the judge to view what happened as an isolated incident.

The accused, a qualified chef, was now back with his partner.

The judge fined him on the breach of the peace charge and took the other into consideration.