Charges could be brought after easyJet passenger shouts ‘up the Ra’ at DUP’s Edwin Poots

It is understood Poots messaged a friend after taking his seat, and they rang ahead and reported the incident to authorities

Cops in Scotland have passed a file to prosecutors over an alleged hate crime in which “up the ‘Ra” was shouted at former DUP leader Edwin Poots on a flight.

Police Scotland confirmed to this newspaper it had passed a file of evidence to the procurator fiscal, a form of Scottish magistrate, to consider a prosecution.

A spokesman said: “A 33-year-old man is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal following an alleged hate crime incident at Glasgow Airport.”

In an earlier statement, Police Scotland said Mr Poots had been subjected to “sectarian abuse” on board.

The alleged offence took place on December 12 last year on an easyJet flight from Glasgow to Belfast International Airport.

Mr Poots, the shortest-serving DUP leader in history with just 21 days in post, reportedly contacted a friend after being verbally abused on the plane.

The person he contacted is reported to have arranged for the police to be waiting when the flight landed in Belfast, with the incident happening as he was boarding.

It is understood that as Mr Poots was making his way to his seat, a male passenger shouted “Up the ‘Ra” at him.

Edwin Poots says the matter is now for the police

The former DUP leader made a complaint to the staff on board, and it is believed that the passenger was spoken to by a crew member.

In video footage circulated online, police officers can be seen on board the aircraft after it touches down at Belfast International Airport.

A male member of staff can be heard explaining to passengers the police “have not been summoned by us, which is usually the case”.

“There has been an event that took place on board the aircraft which police are now dealing with,” the staff member adds.

Speaking about the incident previously, Mr Poots said: “A passenger engaged in verbal abuse, and obviously the police were there on arrival. This is a matter for the police now and for their investigation.”

It is understood Mr Poots messaged a friend after taking his seat, and they rang ahead and reported the incident to authorities at Belfast International Airport.

Police waiting on the plane when it landed spoke to a passenger in question.

Mr Poots took the reins of the DUP after Arlene Foster quit in May 2021.

He narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership contest that split the party into warring factions. But his tenure was beset by infighting which brought him down just three weeks later, with Mr Donaldson succeeding him.