‘Celebrity Botox nurse’ struck off in Britain for carrying out illegal filler jobs in Ireland

John Parker had 50 Irish clients and claimed to be one of the best known “derma filler” experts. He has appeared on a number of TV shows

John Parker said he came here a few times a year to administer Botox

A self-styled celebrity Botox nurse who regularly flew to Ireland to treat dozens of clients has been barred from practising in the UK.

John Parker previously admitted to the Sunday World that he was detained at Dublin Airport in 2018 and authorities had seized consignments of products from him.

Parker had described himself as a “celebrity non-surgical aesthetician” and claimed to be one of the UK’s best known “derma filler” experts. He has appeared on a number of TV shows.

He told us back then he was stopped with four batches of derma filler material – used for lips – in his possession. He claimed had been legally allowed to administer derma fillers in the UK.

Only qualified doctors and dentists are allowed to administer Botox in Ireland, but nurses can inject derma fillers, which have become increasingly popular.

However, Parker confirmed back then to us that he is not allowed to practise in Ireland as he is a UK-registered nurse.

The Sunday World has seen a report issued after a hearing of the British Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) Fitness to Practice Committee, which was held on January 18 and 19.

The type of case was described as “misconduct” Among the charges made by the committee against Parker was that between July 21 and 23, 2018 he “supplied or sold medication which was not authorised for sale in the Republic of Ireland” and that he “practised nursing when you were not registered to do so in the Republic of Ireland”.

It was put to Parker that when he was initially stopped by police at Liverpool John Lennon Airport he said he was a “nursing practitioner” and permitted to prescribe when he did not have a prescribing annotation to his NMC registration.

It added that at a hearing in February 2020 he “represented that boxes of medication with which you were found at Dublin Airport on 22 July 2018 were empty, when they were not” and that this was “dishonest” and “not true”.

The products found included Botox and bacteriostatic saline solution injection, as well as sodium chloride, Dysport, hydroxocobalamin and lidocaine injectable gel.

The committee adjudicated: “In light of the above, your fitness to practise is impaired by your misconduct”.

Among the witnesses heard by the committee was an Enforcement Officer and Authorised Officer of the Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland (HPRA).

When asked why he was visiting Ireland, Parker told an official he was doing “some Botox and fillers”.

He said he had been coming to Ireland for a couple of years to provide this service, and he travelled here every three to four months.

Parker told the official that he had roughly 50 clients and they paid £200 a pop for Botox.

He said he also administered fillers and the cost of them with Botox was £400.

Parker was struck off as a result of the committee hearing, but is entitled to appeal the decision.

The HPRA previously confirmed it had been involved in prosecuting a person in connection with the case and was concerned about the supply of such treatment.

“Botulinum toxin containing medicines are authorised prescription-only medicine. In Ireland, this is regulated by HPRA.

"These products may only be legally administered by an appropriately qualified and trained registered medical doctor or registered dentist acting within their practice of medicine or dentistry and within the regulations.

"The medicine must be one that is authorised by HPRA,” a spokesperson said.

Top cosmetic surgeon Dr Patrick Treacy says there is a growing problem with unregulated procedures being carried out here.

“I am presently treating at least two injection complications every day, mostly from dermal fillers,” he said.