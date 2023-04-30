Cavan boat tour operator says he’s no Bull McCabe after row with US businessman

Ollie Gibson has said he and his father before him ran boat tours and canoe trips on lakes on the Bellamont Forest Estate in Cootehill, Co Cavan for 30 years, but things became complicated after the land was bought by American businessman John Morehart in 2015.

A boat tour operator convicted of criminal damage as part of a dispute with a wealthy American businessman has compared the row to the hit movie The Field — but said he won’t go down the road of Bull McCabe.

Ollie Gibson has said he and his father before him ran boat tours and canoe trips on lakes on the Bellamont Forest Estate in Cootehill, Co Cavan for 30 years, but things became complicated after the land was bought by American businessman John Morehart in 2015.

The estate includes a historic 1730s Palladian villa designed by renowned architect Edward Lovett Pearce set on 1,000 acres of parkland, woods, and lakes.

While Mr Morehart insisted the lakes are part of the property and there is no legal case claiming otherwise, Mr Gibson does not accept that the US citizen owns the lakes.

Mr Gibson, from Drumlood, Co Monaghan, was convicted of criminal damage in relation to a padlock he cut off a property on the estate and gave to Bellamont Estate manager Noel Carney on June 10 last year.

The court also heard unsubstantiated claims from Mr Morehart that Mr Gibson “battered” him in a previous incident, claims which were strenuously denied by Mr Gibson.

Ollie Gibson (pictured) says that John Morehart doesn’t own the lakes

Speaking to the Sunday Worldafter his conviction, Mr Gibson compared the dispute to the John B Keane play The Field in which farmer Bull McCabe kills an outsider who wants to buy a plot of land he has rented for years.

“That has been quoted at me a few times. You know what happened to the Yank in that don’t you? I’m not going to be doing that, don’t worry,” he said.

Judge Deirdre Geraghty ordered Mr Gibson to pay €75 compensation and fined him €750 after convicting him of criminal damage in relation to the lock.

The court heard that when asked by Mr Morehart if he was the person who cut a lock off the property, Mr Gibson said: “So what if I am”, before telling the American businessman that he wasn’t afraid of gardai.

Judge Geraghty acquitted Mr Gibson in relation to two other locks which had been cut off the property after the first incident, as it could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was behind those attacks.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Gibson was initially barred from visiting the lakes. However, now that the case has concluded he can return after Judge Geraghty said she wasn’t going to make an order preventing him from accessing the area, despite a request from Mr Morehart.

Mr Gibson told the Sunday World that he planned to appeal the case and he would be back on the lakes this weekend.

“This whole case isn’t about a padlock; it’s about getting me off the lakes. That’s what he’s been trying to do for the last eight years. You’d never put me off the lakes, not when I have a breath in me. I’ll be back out there this weekend,” he said.

Richard Harris as Bull McCabe in The Field

He said he had no intention to have any more run-ins with Mr Morehart. “All I want to do is stay away from him and have a quiet life. I’m trying to promote tourism in the area. We have a beautiful river and lakes around here. All I’m trying to do is get people to come to the area and show it off. It’s where I grew up.”

Mr Morehart told the court in his victim impact statement that he was very distressed over what had happened.

“I’ve lost a lot of sleep since Mr Gibson has taken the initiative to be an active intrusion on the estate,” he said.

He said he and his wife had invested their savings in the project and wanted to achieve a community-based park which he felt Mr Gibson was hindering.

Mr Morehart told the court that in the weeks after the padlock was cut from the property, he was approached by Mr Gibson as he sat in a car talking to environmental consultant Peter Sweetman.

He said Mr Gibson approached him aggressively and said: “Are you Morehart?” before he said he wouldn’t be able to stop him from working on the lake.

“He told me he had a right to occupy the land and something about how I thought I could keep him off the land.

Oliver Gibson (left) of Dromore Guided River Tours speaks with our man Alan Sherry

“He was visibly shaking, upset and physically threatening. He was holding the door and I couldn’t get out.”

He said he told Mr Gibson it was a matter for gardai but that Mr Gibson replied that he wasn’t afraid of the gardai.

“I notified gardai, but it didn’t stop. The incidents kept occurring,” he claimed.

He said on another occasion he saw Mr Gibson with a group on the lake shore where there had been previous problems with people cutting trees and building fires. He said Mr Gibson was bringing people in to have lunches on the shore.

“I asked him to stop coming onto the property but every time he was very outspoken and difficult.”

Mr Morehart said in court that while he was talking to Mr Gibson “it brought back an incident in 2015 or 2016 when I had been battered by him”.

John Morehart bought the land in Cootehill, Co Cavan in 2015

Mr Gibson was never charged with any assault and said in court and to the Sunday Worldafterwards that he never attacked Mr Morehart.

“He told the guards that I assaulted him,” Mr Gibson said.

“I know all about that incident. It was a Belgian fella who was fishing on the lakes. I know the guy who did it.

“Mr Morehart followed him around to the car park and challenged him for being out on his lake. The Belgian guy was ignoring him, and he put his hand out and the Belgian pushed him back. That was the so-called assault. He wouldn’t have seen that guy in a few years and wouldn’t have seen me up close.”

He also denied that he had any involvement in cutting down trees and lighting camp fires on the estate. He said he was involved in environmental projects and helped clean up a 30km stretch of the Dromore River.

“For him to stand up in the witness box under oath and suggest that I am doing damage to the environment and cutting down trees and throwing litter on his property and lighting camp fires really gets to my heart to be quite honest. It painted an inaccurate picture of me,” he said.

Ollie Gibson built a yellow submarine for glamping

Mr Gibson, who last year starred in Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces which featured a yellow submarine he built for glamping holidays in Monaghan, told the Sunday Worldthat he was in dispute with Mr Morehart about access to the Dromore and Drumlona Lakes where he runs boat tours and canoe trips with his company Dromore River Tours.

“My father started in 1993 and I would have started about 2013, shortly before my father passed away. We have different access points on the lakes. In Drumlona we have an access point.

"In 2017, Bellamont Estate put a row of big boulders up in the lane and tried to block our access. It was a right of way that had been there for generations. It had no business being there. They claimed they owned the lakes,” he said.

Mr Gibson ran a guesthouse but was forced to shut it down during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

“I was concentrating on the boat hire business and the canoeing trips and trying to make that my primary source of income. I was starting to grow it nicely. It was becoming viable. Just when things were starting to get going, this guy started his nonsense.”

Mr Gibson said he is appealing his conviction to the Circuit Court.

“I don’t want a criminal conviction. I’m well known around this community and I help out with different voluntary groups. I don’t want a conviction going against me. I value my good name and I want to hang on to it,” he said.