Casino-goer chased man with a bottle of Prosecco and hit him with bike chain, court told

A casino-goer struck a man on the head with a bicycle chain after chasing him with a bottle of Prosecco wrapped in a sock, it is alleged.

Busola Onasanwo (36) is accused of assaulting and injuring the man after producing the bottle as a weapon during a row outside a casino in Dublin city centre.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr Onasanwo, of Basin Street Flats, Dublin 8, is charged with assault and producing a bottle in the course of a dispute.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said both the accused and the alleged victim were at Dr Quirkey’s casino on O’Connell Street on December 16 last year.

They had a verbal dispute and decided to leave. While outside, it was alleged Mr Onasanwo took out a bottle of Prosecco wrapped in a sock and chased after the man.

They both returned to the casino and the accused decided to leave on his bike, she said.

He had a metal bicycle chain on his shoulder and it was alleged the man grabbed it but Mr Onasanwo got hold of it and smacked the man on the head with it.

There was visible blood on the alleged victim’s head but he made a full recovery, the court heard.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court and adjourned it to a date next month.