Case against senior barrister accused of murdering man in Dublin farm shooting put back

Diarmuid Phelan (53), of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, County Dublin is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22, 2022

The case against a senior barrister accused of murder has been put back to May to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) time to respond to a detailed request for disclosure from defence lawyers.

Diarmuid Phelan (53), of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, County Dublin is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22, 2022.

Karl Monahan BL, appearing for Mr Phelan at the Central Criminal Court today made an application for Arthur McClean Solicitors to come on record in case.

He said this was a case in which there had been substantial correspondence in relation to disclosure and a considerable amount had been served earlier this year.

Keith Conlon

The barrister said Mr Phelan’s previous solicitors had sent a letter on March 21st seeking detailed records and on yesterday’s date the accused’s new solicitors had sent a letter seeking “further and better” disclosure.

“We would be seeking a timeline on when the Director ought to reply to that,” he said.

Lawyers for the prosecution said they would need considerable time to respond to those requests and asked for the matter to be put back for six weeks.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the letter set out in very significant detail the requests that were made for disclosure and other information in respect of the case.

“It seems to me to provide a comprehensive reply to that would require some time,” he said.

“The letter actually seeks information as much as it does actual material,” he stated.

“Insofar as your reply to the letter goes, maybe there are materials that exist and are readily available which can be done, I would have thought, in a period of four weeks.”

Adjourning the case to May 25, Mr Justice McDermott said he would review the matter again at that stage.

The law professor is due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on May 29, 2024.

Mr Conlon, a father-of-four from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in a shooting incident and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.