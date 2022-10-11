Carlow man banned from keeping dogs for life after ‘making money from suffering’ pups

All dogs removed have recovered and were rehomed

A Carlow man has been banned from keeping dogs for life after “making money from the suffering” of a number of dogs.

The man, from Craanpursheen, Ballon, Co. Carlow, admitted to offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act (AHWA) 2013 at Carlow District Court on Wednesday 28 September.

Giving evidence, ISPCA Inspector Fiona Conlon described to the court how she visited the accused’s property on Monday 15 March last year in response to reports of a possible illegal dog breeding establishment existing at the address.

Inspector Conlon described to the court how she found several dogs of various breeds including Cocker Spaniels, Poodles, Bichons, Cockapoos, German Shepherds, Terriers, and Lurchers.

She found the pups living in unsuitable accommodation with insufficient light and ventilation with wet and soiled bedding.

Many of the dogs were being used for breeding and some were found with severely matted, urine stained and faeces impacted coats, skin issues, overgrown nails, and odorous ears with dank matter inside.

13 of the dogs were surrendered due to “immediate concerns” and taken for veterinary assessment. 7 were found to have ear infections and 7 also required immediate dental attention.

Inspector Conlon said that this case was “very serious” as the defendant had been “making money from the suffering of these dogs” as part of a “commercial” operation.

Ms Conlon added that all dogs removed had recovered and were rehomed.

Brendan O’Flaherty, defending, cited other cases that Inspector Conlon had brought before the court which he viewed as more serious.

He noted that all dogs had survived and were all in good bodily condition. Inspector Conlon acknowledged that they “weren’t hungry”.

Mr O’Flaherty also highlighted that his client had cooperated with the removal of the dogs and said that the man visited his vet regularly.

In response, Inspector Conlon asked if that vet had seen the dogs in question and Mr O’Flaherty accepted that they had not.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said that the facts were “stark” and that photographs presented by Inspector Conlon were “upsetting to see”.

The accused produced €3,500 in court to cover costs. Judge Carthy imposed a further €3,000 in fines and disqualified the man from keeping dogs for life.

Inspector Conlon commented: “Dog breeding continues to be a major welfare problem in Ireland. I believe this to have been an opportunistic set-up in response to unprecedented demand for puppies during lockdown. The focus was on profit rather than the welfare of the dogs or the quality of puppies produced, and the result was that dogs suffered”.