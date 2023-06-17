Care worker who raided post offices to pay for visit to fiancée in US is jailed

Fintan Tindley told gardaí he was "desperate" to be reunited with his fiancée in the States.

A former HSE home-care assistant who made knifepoint death threats during post office raids he carried out in order to raise money to visit his fiancée in the US has been jailed for four years.

Fintan Tindley of Loughmahon Avenue in Mahon, Cork, had previously pleaded guilty to the robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office in Cork on November 11, 2022; attempted robbery of the same post office seven days later on November 18; and robbing Ballintemple Post Office in Cork on November 16, 2022.

Det Garda Kevin Motherway had previously told the court that the 49-year-old had travelled to the US twice in 2022 to visit a woman called Skye.

The pair had become engaged after striking up a relationship online.

Det Garda Motherway said that Tindley had told gardaí he was "desperate" to be reunited with his fiancée in the States.

Det Garda Motherway said that Tindley had obtained loans of €27,000 from the credit union, €10,000 from An Post, and had borrowed €7,000 from people he met during the course of his work.

Det Garda Motherway said that Tindley had sent around €19,000 to his fiancée, including more than €3,000 he stole during the first two post office raids.

The court heard that Skye had no idea where the funds had come from and was blameless.

He put a knife to the neck of a customer in his seventies, who feared he was going to be cut.

Det Gda Motherway said gardaí examined Tindley’s phone and found that he had been googling nine post offices around the time the offences were committed

He told the court that at lunchtime on November 11, 2022, Tindley went into the South Douglas Road post office.

He put a knife to the neck of a customer in his seventies, who feared he was going to be cut, and demanded “all the money” from the postmistress. A sum of €2,380 was stolen.

Just five days later, Tindley went to Ballintemple post office and put a knife to the neck of a woman in her forties.

He demanded €15,000 and left with €1,300. “The customer was in fear that she was going to be injured or killed.”

He returned to the South Douglas Road post office on November 18 and grabbed a woman in her forties, threatening her with a knife as he demanded money.

The woman thought she was going to be stabbed.

Gardaí identified Tindley through CCTV footage and found the knife used in the robberies under the driver’s seat of his car.

Defence Counsel Elizabeth O’Connell, SC, said that the crimes were “totally out of character” for Tindley, who had always been a person “who was a million miles away from someone with criminal tendencies”.

Ms O’Connell conceded that the crimes committed by Tindley were “indefensible” and “traumatic and frightening” for the victims in the case.

Tindley handed in letters of apology to the customers and staff affected by his crimes.

In sentencing Judge Colin Daly said that whilst the crimes were “premeditated” they showed a “low level of sophistication in execution.”

He said that two people affected by the offences were out of work due to trauma whilst others had experienced anxiety and suffering as a result of the incident.

The judge noted that Tindley had “grabbed innocent bystanders” and put knives to the necks of two of them.

He acknowledged that it was an unusual case as the defendant had no convictions before this sudden “spree of criminal activity.”

In mitigation Judge Daly said that Tindley had pleaded guilty, was a “diligent employee, and a good son and a carer to his mother.”

He noted that Tindley had apologised for his crimes and cooperated fully with the garda investigation.

He jailed Tindley for five years, suspending the last year of the sentence.