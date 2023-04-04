Cannabis ‘edibles’ found in Dublin man’s bedroom in garda raid
A Dublin man caught with cannabis “edibles” in his bedroom in a garda search of his home has been given a six-month suspended sentence.
Gardaí stopped Fergal Brennan (24), acting suspiciously on a street and they seized more than €1,300 worth of the drug in the follow-up search of his address.
A court heard he became addicted during Covid lockdown after losing his job.
Brennan, with an address at Dargle Wood, Knocklyon, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply.
Garda Sergeant Gail Smith told Dublin District Court gardaí saw the accused acting suspiciously at Whitehall Road on November 20, 2020.
When stopped he was found in possession of €580 in cash and a quantity of cannabis herb. His premises was searched and further cannabis as well as cannabis “edibles” were found in his bedroom. The total value was €1,310.
The accused was living in Liverpool and had met gardaí by appointment to be charged, the court heard.
The offence was as a result of Covid and Brennan’s own addiction to cannabis at the time, his barrister said.
This had started off as recreational use, but at the time he had lost his job due to lockdown and moved home, he had no income and found himself “quite depressed”.
Brennan had a supportive family. His barrister asked Judge Paula Murphy to treat what happened as a one-off.
The judge said the charges were serious. She suspended the sentence for two years.
