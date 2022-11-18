Canadian woman at centre of bizarre hitman case plans to move to Ireland
Bryan Kennedy will be sentenced in January after he hired a man he knew to murder Canadian couple Stephanie Poirier and Clara Houde-Brunette
A Canadian couple who had a €10,000 contract put on their heads by a jealous Dublin husband are hoping to move to Ireland to help care for his now ex-wife.
Bryan Kennedy from Shanliss Avenue, Santry, north Dublin, will be sentenced in January after he hired a man he knew to murder Canadian couple Stephanie Poirier and Clara Houde-Brunette after they became friends with his wife online and supported her decision to leave him.
While Kennedy paid more than €8,000 for the double hit, the killings never went ahead and he and his family then came under threat from the would-be hitman who was demanding the remaining €2,000.
Read more
Kennedy’s wife has since split from him and they live in separate houses, but he still visits her on a daily basis as she has a degenerative bone disease and he remains her primary carer.
Stephanie, who last week described Kennedy being his ex-wife’s primary carer as a “cruel joke of the universe, has revealed she is hoping to come to Ireland and take over as her carer.
“I feel for that family and desperately want to be in Ireland so I could be the carer. I’m actively working on moving to Ireland.
“I’m hopefully going back to school to get some training in a course to be a proper carer for his ex and the family and move to Ireland.
“We have the history. At this point we’re no fair weather friends. In for a penny, in for a pound. I want to move over and help in any way that I can.”
Stephanie said she had already wanted to move to Ireland in recent years but that was put on hold after news of the threat against her and Clara emerged.
She added that Kennedy’s ex-wife finds it very difficult to get around due to her condition and the wheelchair she currently uses is not mobile enough to provide her with the independence she needs.
Stephanie said it would be the end of next year at the earliest that she would be able to get over.
“This whole thing is a right f*****g mess,” she said.
She said she is still trying to come to terms with what happened.
“It sounds unbelievable but it happened and I have to remind myself every day that I’m not dreaming, this is not some weird twisted nightmare, I’m awake and this is my reality.”
Stephanie first spoke out publicly about the case to the Sunday World last week.
In the interview she revealed how she and her wife befriended Kennedy’s now ex-wife on social media and he flew into a rage when he discovered through hacking her social media accounts that they supported her decision to leave him.
He then contacted a man he knew, who can only be identified as AL, who said he would kill the Canadian couple for €10,000.
Bizarrely, Kennedy agreed and paid over €8,000 but the plot unravelled when Kennedy came under pressure from AL for the remaining €2,000 and went missing.
Today's Headlines
kremlin blacklist | The 52 Irish politicians Vladimir Putin has banned from Russia
strabane bomb | Bomb attack on PSNI vehicle in Co Tyrone being treated as ‘attempted murder’
lucky escape | Armed units in place as ‘gang target’ James ‘Nellie’ Walsh flees Dublin after escaping machine gun attack
low pint | Beer could be banned from World Cup stadiums in shock U-turn hours before kick-off
'new chapter' | Cristiano Ronaldo says he was ‘provoked’ by Ten Hag into refusing to come on against Spurs
hammer 'n' slammer | Man who took a claw hammer from his jacket to hit victim on the head is jailed for 16 months
In the clear | Ex-model accused of failing to notify police as partner lay decomposing in flat has charges dropped
bulking up | Luxury cars and designer watches among £2m in assets seized from steroid-trafficking gang
Boyzoned out | Pop guru Louis Walsh tells RTE’s Angela Scanlon he is not a Ronan Keating fan
First watch | What a shame Disenchanted lives up to its title – it just doesn’t dazzle like the first movie