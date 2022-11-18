Canadian woman at centre of bizarre hitman case plans to move to Ireland

Bryan Kennedy will be sentenced in January after he hired a man he knew to murder Canadian couple Stephanie Poirier and Clara Houde-Brunette

A Canadian couple who had a €10,000 contract put on their heads by a jealous Dublin husband are hoping to move to Ireland to help care for his now ex-wife.

Bryan Kennedy from Shanliss Avenue, Santry, north Dublin, will be sentenced in January after he hired a man he knew to murder Canadian couple Stephanie Poirier and Clara Houde-Brunette after they became friends with his wife online and supported her decision to leave him.

While Kennedy paid more than €8,000 for the double hit, the killings never went ahead and he and his family then came under threat from the would-be hitman who was demanding the remaining €2,000.

Kennedy’s wife has since split from him and they live in separate houses, but he still visits her on a daily basis as she has a degenerative bone disease and he remains her primary carer.

Stephanie, who last week described Kennedy being his ex-wife’s primary carer as a “cruel joke of the universe, has revealed she is hoping to come to Ireland and take over as her carer.

Target Stephanie Poirier spoke last week about her ordeal

“I feel for that family and desperately want to be in Ireland so I could be the carer. I’m actively working on moving to Ireland.

“I’m hopefully going back to school to get some training in a course to be a proper carer for his ex and the family and move to Ireland.

“We have the history. At this point we’re no fair weather friends. In for a penny, in for a pound. I want to move over and help in any way that I can.”

Stephanie said she had already wanted to move to Ireland in recent years but that was put on hold after news of the threat against her and Clara emerged.

She added that Kennedy’s ex-wife finds it very difficult to get around due to her condition and the wheelchair she currently uses is not mobile enough to provide her with the independence she needs.

Stephanie said it would be the end of next year at the earliest that she would be able to get over.

“This whole thing is a right f*****g mess,” she said.

She said she is still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“It sounds unbelievable but it happened and I have to remind myself every day that I’m not dreaming, this is not some weird twisted nightmare, I’m awake and this is my reality.”

Bryan Kennedy hired a hitman to kill the couple

Stephanie first spoke out publicly about the case to the Sunday World last week.

In the interview she revealed how she and her wife befriended Kennedy’s now ex-wife on social media and he flew into a rage when he discovered through hacking her social media accounts that they supported her decision to leave him.

He then contacted a man he knew, who can only be identified as AL, who said he would kill the Canadian couple for €10,000.

Bizarrely, Kennedy agreed and paid over €8,000 but the plot unravelled when Kennedy came under pressure from AL for the remaining €2,000 and went missing.