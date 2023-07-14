Camogie player left with scar after being struck by ‘untaped hurley’ awarded €40,000

The court was told Jenna had been prescribed painkillers and had been off school for about a week

A 15-year-old camogie player who was left with a scar on her leg after being struck by “an untaped” hurley, has been awarded almost €40,000 damages against Cumann Na mBunscol Atha Cliath.

Barrister Deirdre Byrne told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court today Friday that there had been a metal band on the hurley which should have been taped for safety purposes.

Ms Byrne, who appeared with Stuart Gilhooley of HJ Ward Solicitors, said Jenna McGovern when she was 11 years old had been playing in a school’s final at Croke Park for St Kevin’s Primary School, Kilnamanagh, against Balgaddy School, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Counsel told the court that Jenna, of Parkhill rise, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, had been struck on the back of her left leg by a hurley which had a metal band wrapped around it and which had caused a laceration. The injury had occurred on June 11, 2019.

The girl’s mother, Suzie McGovern, in an affidavit outlining the incident for the court stated that the match had been organized by Cumann Na mBunscol. Her daughter had been initially treated in Croke Park with the wound being cleaned and steri-strips applied.

Afterwards she had attended at the Emergency Department of Crumlin Children’s Hospital where the wound was further treated with anaesthetic gel and seven stitches inserted.

Ms Byrne told Judge O’Connor that Jenna had been prescribed painkillers and had been off school for about a week. She had to have the sutures removed after a week.

She said the Injuries Board had assessed damages in accordance with the personal injury guidelines adopted by the Judicial Council two years ago in the sum of €38,000 for general damages and €1,183 for medical fees and general expenses.

Ms Byrne said Cumann Na mBunscol had accepted the Injury Board’s assessment as had Jenna’s mother, who she had sued through.

“I think the settlement offer fair and reasonable in respect of the scar injury and I have no hesitation in recommending it to the court,” Ms Byrne said.

Judge O’Connor said he considered the offer an appropriate one in the circumstances and approved it, directing that the €38,000 be lodged in court on Jenna’s behalf and the special damages of €1,183 be paid out to her solicitor.