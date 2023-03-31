Cadbury’s Creme Egg thief was stealing to feed drug addiction, court told

A young man who stole a shopping bag full of Cadbury’s Creme Eggs was shoplifting to feed his drug problem, a court has heard.

Michael Cross (25) was homeless and living in a tent in Finglas, in what his solicitor said was a “desperately sad case”.

The defendant was all alone in the world, as his mother was dead and he had no contact with his father, solicitor Simon Fleming said.

Judge Deirdre Gearty convicted and fined Cross €100.

The defendant, who lives in a tent at North Road, Finglas, admitted counts of shoplifting.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said Cross stole €57 worth of Cadbury’s Creme Eggs from Dunnes Stores, Main Street, Ashbourne, on March 28.

The defendant was stopped by security staff and the chocolate eggs were recovered.

Cross also stole engine oil and AdBlue, worth €188, from Circle K, North Road, in Finglas on September 20, 2022. This property was not recovered, Sgt Callaghan said.

The court heard the defendant had one previous conviction, for public intoxication.

Mr Fleming said Cross was originally from Navan, Co Meath, but had been homeless for six years, following the death of his mother.

He had no contact with his father, and he had no other family, save for occasional contact with a grandfather.

Cross had been living with another man in a house in Finglas, but that man recently received a lengthy jail sentence, and the defendant was now in a tent.

Mr Fleming said Cross had a difficulty with drugs. He was unable to compensate the petrol station as he had no money.