CAB ‘not entitled to orders’ to seize €1.7m of assets linked to Kinahan boss Ross Browning’s family High Court hears

Family members have contested the application on grounds including that they have an interest in the assets

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is not entitled to orders allowing it to seize some €1.7m of assets linked to senior Kinahan organised crime gang member Ross Browning, the High Court heard.

CAB is seeking orders under Section 3 of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act ocer assets, including two properties, plots of land, cars, jewellery and luxury watches it claims were acquired with monies from Mr Browning, described as the Kinahan gang's "principal representative" in Ireland.

CAB says the assets were obtained by Mr Browning "intermingling" cash derived from the proceeds of the gang's criminal activities with monies belonging to several members of his family.

While Mr Browning has not contested CAB's application, lawyers representing several members of his family, including his mother Julie Conway and the estate of his late grandfather Mr William Conway deny CAB claims.

The family members have contested the application on grounds including that they have an interest in the assets and say that monies spent on the various items came from legitimate sources.

Represented by Shane Costelloe SC Mr Conway's estate claims any claim by CAB in relation to assets in Mr Conway's name should have, but were not, brought within two years of his death in November 2018.

CAB's application must fail because the statute of limitations for any claim on the estate has expired.

The court heard that a property in Garristown in North Co Dublin, which CAB claims was acquired by monies from Mr Browning, was acquired by monies legitimately obtained by the late Mr Conway who died in 2018.

Mr Browning's mother Julie Conway and her husband, retired Garda David O'Brien say they live in a renovated cottage in Garristown, now called Chestnut Lodge.

They say that the late Mr Conway had verbally said he wanted the couple to have Chestnut Lodge but had died intestate.

They couple say that they borrowed monies from financial institutions and other legitimate sources to renovate what was a derelict cottage at a cost of between €80,000 to €100,000.

However, they strongly reject CAB's claim that some €330,000 was spent on the property.

Julie Conway also claimed that she acquired two small plots of land in Rush Co Dublin with monies that she had also borrowed.

CAB has also claimed that a house purchased in 2012 in Deanstown Road, Finglas by Mr William Conway for €56,000 was also acquired, and renovated, with the monies from Mr Browning.

CABs claim that the property was renovated at a cost of over €200,000 was disputed. It is claimed that the property was paid for by monies Mr Conway got after being made redundant from his bar management job, and from an award he received from the State.

The monies from the sale of that house to Mr Ian O'Haire were used by Mr Conway to acquire the lands in Garristown, the court heard.

Mr O'Haire, a relative of Mr Conway and Mr Browning said that he bought the house from Mr William Conway in 2013 for €120,000.

Mr O'Haire who disputes CAB's claims about the proceeds of crime being expended on the property claims that he paid for the house out of funds he claims he received in a personal injuries award.

An aunt of Mr Browning, Lesley Conway who said she had helped out at a Dublin gym he operated, rejected CAB's claim that a car she owned had been acquired with the proceeds of crime.

Counsel argued that just because a large group or family who may be related to someone involved in criminal activity it cannot be said that their expenditure or acquisition of assets was done with the proceeds of crime.

Benedict Ó Flionn SC and Grainne O'Neill Bl.for CAB rejected the respondents' claims.

CAB says it is entitled to the orders sought against the estate because the assets in question were acquired with the proceeds of crime.

They also claim that the proceedings were brought inside the two-year time limit.

Counsel said that the details provided by the respondents to the court failed to properly explain or engage with the details and figures put before the court by the bureau's officers.

CAB claims that the lifestyle enjoyed by Mr Browning and members of family, which included multiple foreign trips, could not have been paid for by legitimate earnings.

Following the conclusion of submissions from both parties Mr Justice Alexander Owens reserved judgement.