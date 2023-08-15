CAB finally gets €82m mail fraud case delivered after long legal battle

The complex story stretched across three continents

Lawyer and PacNet executive Paul Robert Davis has always denied any wrongdoing

One of Ireland’s longest running courtroom battles – over a multi-million cash payments firm and a $90m (€82m) international mail fraud – has finally come to an end.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) last month told the High Court they had settled for €600,000 frozen in Irish bank accounts linked to payments firm PacNet, with offices in Ireland.

The complex story stretched across three continents, involving pilots on private aircraft delivering bags of cash amid accusations of massive fraud by the US State Department.

High-flier Paul Robert Davis, who lived in Co. Limerick at the time, was an executive of the firm which was caught up in processing payments for a major fraud operation mostly targeting US citizens up until 2016.

The Oxford-educated lawyer and pilot who now lives on Isle of Man has always denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement in the Irish High Court came just a week before two men were sentenced to prison in New York for running a mail fraud which targeted vulnerable elderly people with promises of cash prizes.

While CAB brought cases in 2018 and 2019 connected to PacNet, the Irish authorities’ involvement first started when a pilot arrived in Shannon on a private plane with €210,000 in bags in 2010.

Pilot and PacNet director Gerry Humphreys landed at Shannon Airport from the Netherlands with two holdall bags and four FedEx parcels.

Customs officers found the bags and parcels contained cash equivalent in value to about €210,000, made up in a variety of different currencies. That cash seizure also became the subject of a lengthy legal battle that wasn’t resolved until a 2019 judgment in favour of PacNet, Mr Humphreys and Mr Davis.

But the same year Mr Davis had been indicted, along with three other executives of PacNet, by the US Department of Justice, in which he was accused of running a scheme to launder tens of millions of euro made from mass mail fraud campaigns.

The indictment came in 2019 even though PacNet lawyers had successfully argued to have the firm taken off the US Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions list in 2017.

Behind the accusations of money-laundering lay the activities of two of PacNet’s clients, who were sentenced to prison in New York last week.

Sean Novis (53) and Gary Denkberg (59) were convicted of having mailed millions of bogus prize notices and of stealing $92.7m (€84.5m)from more than 700,000 victims between 2003 and September 2016.

The letters misled victims into believing they’d receive a large amount of money or a valuable prize such as a luxury car upon payment of a fee.

A federal jury convicted the pair in May 2022 and last week Novis was given seven and a half years and Denkberg was given five and a half.

During the hearing it emerged how PacNet had sounded warnings in 2008 that high volumes of cheques were coming in from elderly individuals.

However, at the Proceeds of Crime hearing in the High Court last month it was heard that PacNet had denied any wrongdoing and the case was settled for €600,000.